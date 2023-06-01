Fox News Launches New Weekend Programming Lineup

Fox News will debut a new weekend primetime lineup beginning Saturday, June 3.

The Big Saturday/Sunday Show, which has aired weekends in the 5 p.m. hour, will become known as The Big Weekend Show, airing at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The program features a rotation of network hosts and contributors discussing the news of the day.

The Saturday 5 p.m. timeslot will now feature re-runs of The Five and Fox News Saturday Night, the latter of which is a new show that will debut June 3 in the 10 p.m. hour. Fox News Saturday Night will feature a rotating lineup of FNC on-air talent “offering a lighter take on the news of the week.”

Additionally, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton will end its run. Hilton, who has led the Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot since June 2017, will remain a Fox News contributor while focusing on policy work.

Trey Gowdy‘s Sunday Night in America will move from 7 p.m. to Hilton’s 9 p.m. hour. Mark Levin‘s Life, Liberty and Levin will continue to air in the Sunday, 8 p.m. timeslot. Fox News will continue to feature topical specials in the Sunday, 10 p.m. ET hour.

On Saturdays, Brian Kilmeade’s One Nation followed by Lawrence Jones Cross Country will continue to air at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively. Cross Country had aired at 10 p.m. prior to the April exit of Dan Bongino, but has aired at 9 p.m. in the weeks since.