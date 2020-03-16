In Light of COVID-19 Pandemic, Fox News Expands Paid Medical Contributor Team

To help viewers understand the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News has has named two more paid medical contributors in recent days.

Johns Hopkins health policy expert and surgeon Dr. Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H. has been named contributor, the network announced Friday.

In this capacity, Dr. Makary is offering medical and public health analysis across FNC’s daytime and prime time programming. He made his first appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend this past Saturday.

VIDEO:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Dr. Makary has written extensively for USA Today and The Wall Street Journal. As a physician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, he also jointly serves as a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Currently, Dr. Makary holds the title of chief of the Johns Hopkins Center for Islet Transplantation .

Dr. Makary has published several books, including Unaccountable, which was turned into the Fox TV series The Resident.

He is editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, and has published more than 250 scientific articles on topics such as patient safety, vulnerable populations, quality of care, best practices, and the evaluations of medical interventions.

Elected to the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Makary was recently named one of America’s 20 most influential people in health care by HealthLeaders magazine.

FNC also named family and emergency medical professional Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as a paid contributor. A consistent voice on both FNC and FBN, Dr. Nesheiwat in her new role as paid contributor new capacity this evening on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

A board certified medical doctor, Dr. Nesheiwat currently serves as a Medical Director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey.Previously, she served as a physician at Washington Regional Medical Center and at Northwest Medical Hospital.

As a medical news correspondent, Dr. Nesheiwat hosted an educational medical television show entitled Family Health Today as well as Health Minute with Dr. Janette on KNWA-TV, an NBC affiliate in Northwest Arkansas. She has provided commentary for various national media outlets including ABC’s Good Morning America.

Comments