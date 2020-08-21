Fox News, Fox Business Present Their 2020 Republican National Convention Coverage Plans

Fox News and its sibling outlet Fox Business are set to deliver in-depth coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention. While the four-day festivities technically begin Monday, Fox News Channel will launch its live convention-focused programming this coming Sunday, and will broadcast throughout the week from Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, FNC will rev up its convention coverage with a prime-time special, Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff, at 10 p.m. ET. The one-hour special co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will preview the upcoming convention in Charlotte, N.C., and feature high-profile guests who will provide analysis ahead of the week’s events.

As was the case with last week’s DNC, the duo of Baier and MacCallum will co-anchor special live coverage of the convention each weeknight starting at 10 p.m.ET, beginning Monday, Aug. 24, and continuing through Thursday, Aug. 27. Baier and MacCallum will also be joined virtually by many of the same commentators and hosts you saw Fox News feature during the 10 p.m. hour of the DNC, including Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five and The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino, as well as co-host of The Five and political analyst Juan Williams. FNC contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will also offer analysis throughout the evening.

Special coverage will push The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham to 11 p.m. ET during the week of the RNC. Fox News @ Night with anchor Shannon Bream will follow at midnight.

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts and Washington correspondent Kristin Fisher will contribute to coverage from Washington. Additional network correspondents will provide live reaction in battleground states throughout the country as events unfold, including Griff Jenkins in Washington, D.C., Phil Keating in Florida, Mark Meredith in North Carolina and Garrett Tenney in Iowa. FNC’s Biden Campaign correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide live reaction from the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del.

Bill Hemmer Reports’ Bill Hemmer will offer the Fox O&O stations and broadcast affiliates live convention coverage throughout the week.

On the digital front, FoxNews.com will compliment coverage on the channel, featuring regular live blogs, videos of speeches and the latest articles on all breaking developments. All will be available on desktop devices, tablets and the Fox News Mobile App. Viewers can also follow the latest developments from the network’s signature programs on social media across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Fox News Radio will provide live updates through the Fox News Mobile App on the listen tab and the Amazon smart speaker platform led by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. The nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show will offer live reaction and analysis each weekday.

Fox News Audio will also feature coverage, including the daily Fox News Rundown podcast. On Tuesday evening, Perino and Chris Stirewalt break down the latest developments with Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What podcast and on Wednesday morning, Bret Baier will present The Campaign podcast where a panel of experts will focus on the strategy and issues of the convention.

On the FBN front, on Monday and Tuesday, Bill Hemmer’s coverage will also simulcast on FBN. Then, on Wednesday, Neil Cavuto will take the reins for FBN, anchoring the network’s prime-time special coverage, Fox Business Presents Democracy 2020: Republican National Convention, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 p.m. ET.

FBN coverage will feature key speeches from the event, including by Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Each evening, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of Fox Business Newsers, including Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker, among others.

Additionally, FBN’s After the Bell co-anchor Connell McShane will join Cavuto live from Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday and Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday, breaking down the day’s events from Trump campaign headquarters.

