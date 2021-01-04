Fox News, FBN, Other Broadcast and Cable Newsers Announce Coverage Plans for Georgia Senate Run-Off Elections

Fox News Channel, Fox Biz, and all of the other major broadcast and cable news outlets will both present special live coverage surrounding the Georgia Senate run-off elections between the state’s senior Senator Republican David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and junior Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock through election day in Georgia.

These elections are extremely significant because the outcome will be pivotal to how much the incoming Democratic president, Joe Biden, will be able to achieve in his first term as president. If Ossoff and Rev. Warnock both win their respective races, each party would have 50 senators. In a 50-50 tie, Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris would have the deciding vote.

However, if the Republicans hold serve, then that would mean two more years of divided government.

Here’s how FNC, FBN, and the others are covering the festivities:

Fox News:

Chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story anchor/executive editor Martha MacCallum will co-anchor live election night coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

and The Story anchor/executive editor will co-anchor live election night coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 5. On Monday, Jan. 4 , and Tuesday, Jan. 5, Bill Hemmer will anchor his 3 p.m. news program, Bill Hemmer Reports on the ground in Atlanta, while MacCallum will guest anchor Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. on Monday, which will also originate from Georgia.

and Tuesday, Jan. 5, will anchor his 3 p.m. news program, Bill Hemmer Reports on the ground in Atlanta, while MacCallum will guest anchor Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. on Monday, which will also originate from Georgia. Baier and MacCallum will provide analysis throughout various FNC daytime programming, including America’s Newsroom and Outnumbered.

The aforementioned duo will also headline a two-hour special on election day live from 6-8 p.m. ET. On the ground in Atlanta, Baier (a native son) and MacCallum will bring viewers the latest results from across the state as polls close.

Throughout the evening, FNC will feature analysis from anchor Bill Hemmer breaking down the numbers on his signature electronic “Bill-board” from Atlanta, while anchor Shannon Bream will report live from Washington, D.C. on data from the Fox News Voter Analysis system.

will report live from Washington, D.C. on data from the Fox News Voter Analysis system. Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a team of journalists and commentators to provide analysis as the results come in including Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume , The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino , political analyst and The Five co-host Juan Williams .

, The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five, , political analyst and co-host . Fox News correspondents Alicia Acuna, Peter Doocy, Matt Finn, Steve Harrigan, Griff Jenkins, Mark Meredith and Jonathan Serrie will also be fanned out across the battleground state.

and will also be fanned out across the battleground state. Gillian Turner and Jon Scott will provide overnight coverage from 1-4 a.m. ET.

and will provide overnight coverage from 1-4 a.m. ET. Fox News Radio will provide live coverage helmed by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar , along with contributions from FNR reporter Eben Brown live on the ground in Georgia.

and FNR political analyst , along with contributions from FNR reporter live on the ground in Georgia. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. ET, Halpern, Kraushaar and Brown will present an hour-long live special on the balance of power in the United States Senate.

Fox Business:

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, FBN svp and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will anchor a prime time special entitled Fox Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown.

will anchor a prime time special entitled Fox Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown. Throughout the broadcast, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of FBN’s political and business experts, including hosts Charles Payne, Lou Dobbs, Elizabeth MacDonald, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Gerry Baker , among others, to provide in-depth analysis and reaction to the night’s results and the impact they will have on the balance of power in the Senate.

, among others, to provide in-depth analysis and reaction to the night’s results and the impact they will have on the balance of power in the Senate. The panel will also break down each candidate’s economic platforms and how they will affect viewers’ finances, Wall Street and the global economy.

Leading up to the prime time special, Dobbs will present a special extended edition of his program, Lou Dobbs Tonight, from 5-7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Connell McShane will provide live updates throughout FBN’s special coverage from Atlanta.

Bloomberg TV:

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Bloomberg TV and Radio will provide live coverage of the Georgia runoff election results and deliver instant analysis on their impact on business and global markets.

David Westin will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Zaino .

will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors and . Alix Steel will provide insight into how the results could impact Wall Street, and Bloomberg TV’s chief Washington correspondent Kevin Cirilli will look at the political implications of the results.

CBS News:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS TV coverage from Washington, D.C., tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Evening News and anchor special prime time election updates when the polls close and have updates throughout the night as results come in.

will lead CBS TV coverage from Washington, D.C., tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Evening News and anchor special prime time election updates when the polls close and have updates throughout the night as results come in. Joining O’Donnell for special coverage tomorrow will be CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann in Georgia with CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang in Washington.

in Georgia with CBS News chief congressional correspondent and CBS News White House correspondent in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Congress will convene for a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Electoral College. O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report at approximately 1 p.m. ET, with Nancy Cordes reporting from Capitol Hill, Ben Tracy at the White House, Nikole Killion in Wilmington and Major Garrett and Ed O’Keefe in-studio. CBS News contributor and election law expert David Becker and CBS News contributor and constitutional law expert Jeffrey Rosen will join the coverage.

reporting from Capitol Hill, at the White House, in Wilmington and and in-studio. CBS News contributor and election law expert and CBS News contributor and constitutional law expert will join the coverage. CBS This Morning will provide the latest reporting from Georgia, including an interview with Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan , and preview Congress’ joint session Wednesday morning.

, and preview Congress’ joint session Wednesday morning. The CBS Evening News will have the latest reporting from Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in addition to coverage from Georgia tomorrow.

CBS News’ coverage will also include: CBS News Digital will deliver multi-platform, continuous coverage across CBSN, CBSNews.com, and the CBS News social accounts. CBSN will stream comprehensive coverage all day tomorrow, including a special edition of the daily politics show Red & Blue at 5 p.m. ET, anchored by Elaine Quijano . CBSN will deliver live, ongoing updates and analysis starting at 7 p.m. ET when the polls close, with CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns reporting from Georgia throughout the day and night and Anthony Salvanto providing exit poll updates. On Wednesday, CBSN will begin special coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET, anchored by Tanya Rivero and will utilize its ability to deliver multiple live news streams at once to provide ongoing coverage and updates from the House and Senate. Quijano and Lana Zak will anchor later coverage. CBS News Radio will provide short-form special reports after the polls close tomorrow, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, ET, and deliver coverage Wednesday morning with a look ahead to the joint session of Congress. Adam Brewster will report from Atlanta. Jim Krasula , Leonard Steinhorn and Steve Dorsey will report from Washington, D.C. CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on the Senate runoff in Georgia and Congress’ vote to certify the 2020 electoral college votes. Skyler Henry will report from Georgia.



NBC:

NBC News and NBC News Now will cut into regular programming with the latest updates from the consequential Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the Senate.

NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt will anchor the NBC News Special Reports.

will anchor the NBC News Special Reports. NBC News Now correspondent Priscilla Thompson , NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander and NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster will be on the ground throughout Georgia reporting for NBC News and MSNBC.

, NBC News correspondent and NBC News and MSNBC correspondent will be on the ground throughout Georgia reporting for NBC News and MSNBC. Plus, national political reporters Sahil Kapur and Lauren Egan will also report from Georgia for NBC News Digital.

MSNBC:

Starting with Deadline: White House at 4 p.m. ET, MSNBC will have special coverage of the Georgia Runoffs, followed by The Beat with Ari Melber at 6 p.m. ET.

at 6 p.m. ET. At 6:30 p.m. ET Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams anchor Georgia Runoffs: Fight for the Senate special coverage, along with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid who will provide real-time analysis throughout the evening.

anchor Georgia Runoffs: Fight for the Senate special coverage, along with and who will provide real-time analysis throughout the evening. Steve Kornacki will be back at the Big Board breaking down the numbers throughout the day and all night as votes are cast.

will be back at the Big Board breaking down the numbers throughout the day and all night as votes are cast. Ali Velshi picks up live overnight coverage into the early morning as the votes are counted.

CNN:

CNN’s special coverage of the 2021 Georgia Senate run-off elections, Election Night in America Continued, begins at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as confirmed by Jake Tapper:

CNN will have special coverage of the Georgia runoff elections starting at 4 pm ET — start brewing the coffee and i will see you there! pic.twitter.com/86ZJneuj0Q — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 5, 2021

In addition to Tapper, the special coverage features Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King, and Abby Phillip providing analysis and vote updates throughout the evening.

and providing analysis and vote updates throughout the evening. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will pick up coverage at midnight.

and will pick up coverage at midnight. CNN will also be live from various polling places across Georgia, as well as at the candidates’ campaign headquarters.

Viewers can watch CNN or CNN International, or watch on mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. You can also follow CNN’s live election coverage on CNN.com.

ABC:

ABC News will present a primetime special, Election Night: The Georgia Senate Runoffs – Your Voice Your Vote – An ABC News Special, on Tuesday from 10:30-11 p.m. on ABC.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage joined by ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis , World News Tonight Weekend anchor/chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas .

will lead coverage joined by ABC News Live anchor , World News Tonight Weekend anchor/chief national affairs correspondent . ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news channel, will have special coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis.

anchored by Davis. At 8 p.m. ET, Llamas will join Davis at the anchor desk.

will join Davis at the anchor desk. ABC News Live will present special coverage of the congressional Electoral College vote count on Wednesday, Jan. 6, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET anchored by Llamas.

ABC News’ political team including correspondent Steve Osunsami and White House correspondent Rachel Scott from Georgia, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor and correspondent T.J. Holmes , FiveThirtyEight Founder and Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver , political director Rick Klein , deputy political director MaryAlice Parks , special correspondent Matthew Dowd , and contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen, Heidi Heitkamp , Amanda Renteria, LZ Granderson, Kate Shaw, Leah Wright Rigueur , and Mike Muse will provide reporting and analysis.

and White House correspondent from Georgia, chief White House correspondent , senior Congressional correspondent , senior national correspondent , GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor and correspondent , FiveThirtyEight Founder and Editor-in-Chief , political director , deputy political director , special correspondent , and contributors , , and will provide reporting and analysis. ABC News Radio will cover the Georgia Senate runoff elections, providing Status Reports and Special Reports as news warrants. ABC News Radio will provide a live Instant Special on Wednesday, January 6 at 7:06 p.m., reporting on the joint session of Congress to count the electoral vote. Coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky , with reporting by correspondent Karen Travers , Klein and political contributor Steve Roberts . The one-hour special will also cover the results of the Georgia Senate runoff and will be available as an ABC News Radio Specials podcast after it airs. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will cover the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the joint session of Congress daily. The Powerhouse Politics podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will cover the events in its Wednesday, January 6 episode.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections with multi-platform reporters Elizabeth Schulze and Zohreen Shah reporting from Atlanta. Coverage of Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College votes will feature reporting from multi-platform reporters Faith Abubey and Andrew Dymburt, with analysis from Travers from Washington.

