Fox News Digital Senior Editor Janet Cawley Dies After Battle With Cancer

Fox News Digital senior editor Janet Cawley passed away on Tuesday after a battle with gallbladder cancer.

She was 75.

According to Fox News, Cawley’s cancer was diagnosed in early 2020.

“Jan Cawley made the newsroom an infinitely better place – both professionally, by sharing her wisdom and experiences with colleagues, many of whom looked to Jan as a mentor – and personally, by inviting reporters and editors into her life beyond just the bylines, often swapping dog pictures and chatting real estate offline. Jan will be missed deeply, but her dedication to journalism and storytelling will remain an inspiration,” Fox News Digital vp and editor in chief Porter Berry said in a statement.

Cawley’s career in journalism included stops at United Press International (UPI), the Chicago Tribune, A&E Networks, and NewsCore before joining Fox News in 2013 as a senior editor. She retired from the company in 2019.