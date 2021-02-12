Fox News Digital Names David Trulio Managing Editor and Head of Strategy

On Friday, Fox News digital vice president and editor in chief Porter Berry announced the hiring of David Trulio as Fox News managing editor and head of strategy.

Trulio comes to Fox News after having been Counselor to the Chairman for the Program on China & Transformational Exports. He also worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Other past stops include Lockheed Martin International as well as Raytheon Company.

“Dave has a track record of success crafting and implementing strategy, both at Fortune 500 companies and at senior levels of government,” wrote Berry in a memo to staff. “Dave will bring a valuable perspective to our team as he works closely with our Managing Editors, key Fox News Media stakeholders, our overall team, and me to develop our strategy, deliver growth in both major KPIs and revenue, and translate direction and goals into results that will make us even stronger.”

Berry also announced the promotions of Michael Arroyo and Kelley Kramer to deputy managing editor.

“Since late summer, Michael has led our razor-sharp Democracy 2020 content on both Fox News and Fox Business,” said Berry. “From planning for big events to blanketing breaking news, Michael consistently shepherds the team of editors and reporters to record-breaking success. Having joined the company in 2007 and often referred to as the “Swiss army knife” of Digital, Michael has been an incredible asset to both Fox News and Fox Business.”

Of Kramer, Berry added: “Kelley Kramer joined us last summer after a decade at Fox & Friends. Kelley was integral to the launch of our new homepage before shifting back into editorial leadership this fall. Kelley brings extensive news judgment and production experience to drive our outstanding news coverage. Kelley is a generous mentor who elevates her team night after night and is always available to her reporters and editors.”

This hiring/promotions come a few weeks after Fox News laid off between 12-20 digital staffers (3% of its digital team). Those cuts were made as part of an ongoing assessment into how to better streamline the company’s business and operate more efficiently.

Here’s Berry’s memo to Fox News digital staff:

Hi Team, As we work hard to exceed our tremendous January and record-setting 2020, I’m looking forward to being in touch and meeting with everyone more frequently (virtually for now). It is especially important that we sustain excellence, generate and exchange ideas, and identify ways to continuously improve. To that end, please expect a series of interactive mini-town halls this month, held mainly at the team level. Calendar invites will be coming soon – looking forward to talking to you – and hearing from you! 2020 was a year with many challenges and great accomplishments. I’d like to thank our senior leadership team for helping lead us through a year of years. Beth Saunders, Stefanie Wheeler, Chris Kensler, Suzanne O’Halloran and Brianna Coviello have worked around the clock to make sure we are operating at the highest level possible. 2.0 would not have been possible without them. I’m also excited to make an announcement today about the Digital leadership team, specifically one new addition and two promotions to Deputy Managing Editor.

David Trulio joins Digital as Managing Editor and Head of Strategy.

Dave has a track record of success crafting and implementing strategy, both at Fortune 500 companies and at senior levels of government. Dave will bring a valuable perspective to our team as he works closely with our Managing Editors, key FOX News Media stakeholders, our overall team, and me to develop our strategy, deliver growth in both major KPIs and revenue, and translate direction and goals into results that will make us even stronger. Dave earned an MBA from Harvard; a JD from Columbia, where he was on the Columbia Law Review staff; and a BA from Princeton. He was a member of Latino student organizations at Harvard and Columbia. Perhaps most important, Dave comes to FOX News Media with a deep and long-standing appreciation of who we are and what we do – he loves our brand and our audience. Michael Arroyo and Kelley Kramer have been promoted to Deputy Managing Editor.

Michael was an instrumental architect of Digital 2.0. Since late summer, Michael has led our razor-sharp Democracy 2020 content on both FOX News and FOX Business. From planning for big events to blanketing breaking news, Michael consistently shepherds the team of editors and reporters to record-breaking success. Having joined the company in 2007 and often referred to as the “Swiss army knife” of Digital, Michael has been an incredible asset to both FOX News and FOX Business. Kelley Kramer joined us last summer after a decade at FOX & Friends. Kelley was integral to the launch of our new homepage before shifting back into editorial leadership this fall. Kelley brings extensive news judgment and production experience to drive our outstanding news coverage. Kelley is a generous mentor who elevates her team night after night and is always available to her reporters and editors. Michael will continue to oversee the AM operation and Kelley will oversee the PM and overnight. Both Michael and Kelley are great journalists who have a deep appreciation and respect for our brand and audience. Their positive attitudes and strong leadership have helped make 2.0 a tremendous success. Please join me in welcoming and congratulating Dave, Michael, and Kelley. I look forward to being in touch, and as always, thanks for all the great work that each of you does on a daily basis. Porter

