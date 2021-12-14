Fox News, CNN Announce New Year’s Eve Specials

CNN announced Tuesday that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are returning to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for the 5th consecutive year.

Cooper and Cohen will kick things off live from Times Square on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET. At 12:30 a.m. ET, they will hand over to Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota (taking over for Brooke Baldwin), and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will continue the celebration in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at parties across the country, including correspondent Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, correspondent Randi Kaye in Key West, CNNI anchor Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, correspondent Chloe Melas from Times Square, correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter, Newsy anchor Lindsay Tuchman, checking in from Puerto Rico, sports correspondent Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and correspondent Donie O’Sullivan live outside an Irish Bar in New York City.

Additionally, Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guests throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri (perhaps reprising her role as Barbara Walters) and many more.

Fox News will ring in 2022 with special New Year’s Eve coverage on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. Fox & Friends Weekend co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth will co-host the special broadcast. Fox & Friends enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and Fox News Radio’s Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla will be inside the Wildhorse Saloon interacting with guests. Failla will also perform standup comedy live from the venue.

Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno and correspondent Griff Jenkins will report live from Times Square, while contributor Raymond Arroyo and Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek will be stationed in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Additionally, correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live coverage from Folly Beach in Charleston, and Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth will ring in the new year from Tampa Bay.

FNC’s coverage of New Year’s Eve will also feature musical acts at the Wildhorse Saloon including artists Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, John Elefante former lead singer of Kansas, Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, BBR Music Group recording artist Lindsey Ell and house band Sixwire, as well as festive segments to help celebrate the holiday, with cameos from Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino, Ainsley Earhardt and many more. Throughout the night, there will be a line dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from FNC personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt with Jenkins and Compagno and a comedy workshop with the Gutfeld! team.