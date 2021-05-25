Fox News Channel’s Prime Time Shows Will Stream on Fox Nation

Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation will now offer Fox News Channel’s prime time lineup on-demand via Fox News Primetime All The Time, where subscribers will be able to access full video episodes the following morning.

Beginning Wednesday, June 2, episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will each be made available on the streaming service the morning after they air on the linear Fox News Channel.

Fox News Primetime All The Time marks the debut of Fox News’ top-rated shows on the service. Since the launch of Fox Nation in Nov. 2018, subscribers were able to access audio versions of FNC’s prime time lineup, but not the actual TV broadcasts.

This move represents a notable push into streaming.

“Making television’s most highly rated shows with the most passionate audiences available on Fox Nation will add incredible value for subscribers, who now can watch them anywhere and anytime they want,” Fox Nation chief Jason Klarman said in a statement.

Over the last several months, Fox Nation has expanded its portfolio with more than 3,200 hours of content, adding the new video podcast Tucker Carlson Today, the long-form docuseries, Tucker Carlson Originals as well as the docuseries In the Valley of Sin – A True American Horror Story. The platform also offers a variety of original docuseries, specials, and lifestyle programming.