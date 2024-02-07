Fox News’ Bret Baier Named Recipient of 2024 Horatio Alger Award

Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report, Bret Baier, was named one of 11 recipients to receive the 2024 Horatio Alger Award, recognizing individuals who have overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success.

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education.

“Bret Baier has reported on some of the most critical stories of our time while simultaneously navigating his son’s arduous, years-long health battles,” Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association, said in a statement. “We are so proud to induct one of our country’s most respected journalists as a 2024 member, and I know that the empathy he displays from his own life experiences will be a gift to many of our scholars.”

Commenting on the award, Baier said he was “deeply honored.”

“I’ve had the privilege of spending time with some of the scholars over the past few years and am constantly in awe of their resilience, strength and determination,” Baier said. “I look forward to supporting the association’s mission and amplifying the voices of these inspiring young people.”

For over 75 years, the Horatio Alger Award has honored individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities and have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Horatio Alger Association awarding annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have pursued higher education despite facing significant obstacles.

Baier and the 10 other recipients will be formally inducted on April 4-6 during the annual Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., which is part of a three-day event to honor both the achievements of members and national scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.