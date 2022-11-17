Fox News’ All-American Tree Lighting to Take Place Monday During The Five

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Fox News is getting ready for it.

The network will host its third annual All-American Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. ET. Hosted by The Five’s Greg Gutfeld, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, and Jesse Watters, the lighting will be shown live during the last half hour of The Five’s Nov. 21 broadcast.

Fox’s Christmas tree will be located on Fox Square outside the network’s New York headquarters and stand 50 feet tall. It will be adorned with 12,000 ornaments and have a patriotic theme featuring red, white, and blue decorations.

The event will feature holiday carolers, special guests, and a blessing of the Christmas tree from Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rev. Jacques De Graff, and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik. Representatives from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) will be on hand to perform the ceremonial lighting in honor of those who serve the city.

This year, Fox News is also partnering with the Police Athletic League for a toy drive to benefit New York City youth. Employees participated in volunteer activities and were given a holiday wish list to purchase and wrap gifts for the children. These gifts will be displayed around the Christmas tree.