Fox News Adds Chanley Painter as Overnight Anchor

On Tuesday, Fox News announced that it had hired Chanley Painter as an overnight anchor. Painter is joining Fox News from Court TV, where she has served since 2019 as a legal correspondent and field anchor.

She begins her new role on Feb. 26.

Painter served as a deputy prosecutor in Arkansas and was also in private practice before working in television. She was previously a legal analyst for the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, Ark. She studied law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earning a place on the Law Review Editorial Board.

While at Court TV, she covered the high-profile trials of Bryan Kohberger, Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Alex Murdaugh, Harvey Weinstein and the death of George Floyd.

Fox News says it will now have two overnight anchors, with Ashley Strohmier as the other overnight anchor, who joined in 2020. She also serves as a Fox and Friends First guest host and recently returned from maternity leave.