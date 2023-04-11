Fox Nation to Debut Series Spotlighting Modern-Day Hatfields and McCoys

Fox News’ subscription streaming service Fox Nation will debut a new five-episode reality series entitled The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24.

The five-episode series will spotlight the modern-day Hatfields and McCoys whose notoriously violence-ridden relationship has taken a contemporary twist. From the families’ brutal disputes in the 1800s to current 21st century issues, the program, set in West Virginia, highlights their continued rivalry.

“This series is a modern day look inside one of the most historic and iconic feuds in American history. We’re thrilled to spotlight both of these families and provide our viewers with a unique twist on a classic, light-hearted reality show,” Fox Nation chief Jason Klarman said in a statement.

Hatfield family members including Nancy Justus (the oldest surviving direct descendent of Devil Anse Hatfield), Missy Lester, Amber Bishop, Chad Bishop and Christopher Champagne will be featured on the show, while the McCoys’ Big Jim, Courtney Quick, Derek DeProspero, Casandra Champagne, James Quick and John Quick will appear. Additionally, Dean King, author of The Feud: Hatfields and McCoys: The True Story, will join the series to detail the families’ history.

The series is produced for Fox Nation by Flying Scoop Media & Entertainment, with Mark Finkelpearl and Nathaniel Starck as executive producers.