Fox Nation Presents 5th Annual Patriot Awards

The Fox News subscriber-based streaming video service Fox Nation hosted its fifth annual Patriot Awards on Thursday evening at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The program streamed live last night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, and will re-broadcast Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth once again served as emcee of the event — one that not only honors vets, but also promotes the streaming service and super-serves Fox super fans.

A portion of the proceeds from the ceremony are donated to the first responder charity, Answer the Call.

Many of the network’s on-air personalities participated in the 2023 Patriot Awards. They include Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Janice Dean, Harris Faulkner, Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy, Johnny Joey Jones, Tyrus, and others.

Fox Nation host and actor Dennis Quaid and Johnny Joey Jones presented the Salute to Service Award to Andy Negra, a 99-year-old vet. In accepting the award, Negra said, “This is quite a thing. I was surprised to be selected for this particular job, but I represent all of the World War II veterans that are still alive. And for the other veterans out of the other wars, let me assure you, I represent you, too. That’s Iraq and all the rest of ‘em.”

Next, Will Cain and Harris Faulkner presented the Young Patriot Award to Preston Sharp. “This award isn’t for me, though. It’s not from honoring all those veterans, placing flags and flowers on veterans’ gravesites, it’s — my mission is to bring awareness to veterans, and that’s why I’m accepting this award to, it’s to bring awareness to our veterans, to remind them that they matter, that we do care, and that they will always be remembered.”

Co-hosts of The Five and Janice Dean presented the Fox Weather Award for Courage to Tracy Harden who credited surviving the 2023 Rolling Fork-Silver City tornado to “a higher power.” She said, “I know that night there was a much higher power holding me steady, allowing me to push through. For that I’m grateful. I want to accept this award in memory of the 14 lives, 14 friends we lost during the tornado. And in honor of Steven, who was hurt… I’m here tonight. Not for myself, but for my community.”

The Back the Blue Award was presented to renowned author James Patterson who wrote Walk the Blue Line, a collection of stories from the front line. “I’ve been writing about the police for years. From Alex Cross to the nonfiction Walk the Blue Line. And what I’ve heard from officers over and over is thanks for telling our side of the story… We need to make sure our police are supported by this rule of law. Bad guys, you do the crime. You do the time. I’m proud to be up here standing in for all these officers and rehiring our employees tonight.”

Lastly, the T2T Stephen Siller Patriot Award was presented to the officers who ran to the scene of tragedy — who turned towards danger and safeguarded the Nashville community during the 2023 Nashville School shooting. Detective Michael Peloso, Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes and Detective Ryan Cable accepted the award and said there was no decision to go in on that day. “It wasn’t a decision. It was what was going to happen… one of our personal mantras is we put others first. That’s our biggest thing.”