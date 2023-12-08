Fox Nation Among Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands for 2023

Fox News Media’s streaming platform Fox Nation was named by business intelligence company Morning Consult as one of the 20 fastest growing brands of 2023. The streaming service, which launched in 2018, ranks No. 14 among all U.S. adults.

Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands report ranks the top 20 brands based on the growth of the number of consumers who say they would consider buying something from the brand over the course of the year.

Concerning the overall methodology:

Growth was determined by taking the share of consumers who said they were considering purchasing from the brand from Oct. 1-24, 2023, and subtracting the share who said the same from Jan. 1-31, 2023. The Fastest Growing Brands 2023 analysis was conducted among 1,586 brands. Sample sizes ranged from 1,069 to 17,661 responses collected among U.S. adults, with respective margins of error ranging from +/-3 to +/-1 percentage points.

In addition to all U.S. adults, Morning Consult also shows which brands saw the most growth in purchase consideration for Gen-Z, millennials, Gen-X and baby boomers (one needs to sign up for “Morning Consult Pro” to access the generational rankings).

The fastest growing brand of 2023 across generations? ChatGPT.

Here are the top 20 fastest growing brands across all U.S. adults in 2023, per Morning Consult: