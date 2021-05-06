Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade Are Fully Vaccinated, and Have Returned to Curvy Couches

For Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Thursday’s broadcast was a return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Almost.

The trio hosted the morning show while seated on curvy white couches in their Fox News studio today. The single “curvy white couch” has long been a signature of the Fox & Friends program.

Doocy, Earhardt and Kilmeade have been hosting the show from the studio, but had not done so from a couch since before the pandemic.

The small couches were separated by tables ensuring the hosts were no closer than six feet from each other. All vaccinated, Doocy, Earhardt and Kilmeade will be back on their “signature” curvy couch once New York State restrictions are lifted.