Fox Business Signs Fox 7 Austin Reporter Kelly Saberi as Chicago Correspondent

Fox Business Network has signed Kelly Saberi, a reporter at the Fox affiliate in Austin, to serve as a Chicago-based correspondent for the business news outlet.

Saberi will begin her new role later this month, replacing Grady Trimble who now serves as a Washington based correspondent for FBN.

Since 2021, Saberi has served as a reporter for Good Day Austin at KTBC-TV. During her tenure, she covered breaking news surrounding Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial and the Ascension Hospital nurses strikes. She also fielded stories on the local business community, crime, and education.

Advertisement

Previously, she worked as a multimedia journalist, weekend evening anchor and producer at NBC affiliate KSNT-TV in Topeka, Kansas.

Saberi, who is fluent in Farsi, got her start in journalism as a Fox News Media college associate in the summer of 2017, working on The Story with Martha MacCallum.