Fox Business Cancels Kennedy, Fills Hour With Encore of Kudlow

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s Fox Business show Kennedy has been canceled and replaced by a rerun of Larry Kudlow’s eponymous post-market program.

The final episode of Kennedy will be today, June 1. Kudlow, which airs live at 4 p.m. ET on Fox Business, will occupy Kennedy’s 7 p.m. slot beginning Monday, June 5.

Kennedy has been a staple of the Fox Business lineup since 2015. Hosted by the former MTV on-air personality-turned political commentator, the show had more of a late-night feel compared with other FBN programming.

In replacing Kennedy with Kudlow, National Economic Council director during the Trump administration, Fox Business is giving additional exposure to its most-watched show. Kudlow averaged 260,000 viewers at 4 p.m. ET in May 2023, No. 1 across all of cable business news. Kennedy, on the other hand, averaged just 81,000 viewers at 7 p.m. ET.

Though her FBN show is no longer, Kennedy will remain an on-air personality on all Fox News Media platforms and will continue to host her Fox News radio podcast.

Fox Business is also making changes to its Friday evening lineup. Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker, which aired at 7:30 p.m. ET, is being canceled and replaced by Barron’s Roundtable, which originally aired on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. According to the network, Baker will continue to appear across Fox News Media.