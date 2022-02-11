Former Fox News White House Correspondent Jim Angle Dies at 75

Some very sad news to report about a retired Fox Newser: Former White House correspondent Jim Angle has died at the age of 75.

Cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched. He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”

Angle joined Fox News at launch in 1996 after stints at ABC News and CNN. He first served as a senior White House correspondent for Fox News where he would appear nightly on Special Report with Brit Hume. A close friend of Hume, Angle was also a regular substitute anchor for Special Report, and covered many of the most important news stories from the early years of Fox.

He later became the network’s chief national correspondent based out of Washington, and retired from Fox News at the end of 2014.

“You are all a joy to work with and I will remember you and my time here fondly,” Angle wrote in a note to DC and New York colleagues, obtained by TVNewser in Dec. 2014. “I came to Fox a week before we went on the air at the behest of Brit Hume and it has been the most rewarding part of my career. I was about to sign with CNN when Brit called and said ‘don’t sign anything’ — Roger [Ailes] is going to call you. I was on the road with the Bob Dole campaign at the time. Roger did call and it has been my pleasure to be here since October of 1996 as Roger has built a powerhouse.”

In addition to his stints at ABC News, CNN and Fox News, Angle was also a past anchor of Marketplace, the nationally syndicated money and business show on public radio.

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.