Former Fox News Correspondent James Rosen Joins Newsmax as Chief White House Correspondent

Former Fox News chief Washington correspondent James Rosen is joining Newsmax as its new chief White House correspondent.

Rosen, most recently a political reporter for Sinclair, will replace Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson. The network suspended Robinson after she was banned by Twitter for continuing to post tweets claiming that coronavirus vaccines possess a “bioluminescent” tracking device linked to the devil.

The network added in a statement on Tuesday: “Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it. We appreciate the work she has done on-air for the network.”

The Daily Beast reported last month, citing sources, that Robinson would likely not return to the network, and that Rosen might join Newsmax.

“James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways,” Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. “We are pleased and proud to have him as a key part of our growing news team,” Ruddy added.

“I am thrilled to join the Newsmax team,” said Rosen. “I’ve known Chris Ruddy for over decade and have long admired from afar his innovation and success in growing Newsmax and its brand.”

Rosen spent 18 years at Fox News, leaving the network at the end of 2017. Weeks after his departure, NPR reported that Rosen’s exit came after sexual misconduct claims were made against him by eight women. The accusers claimed Rosen he had “an established pattern of flirting aggressively with many peers and had made sexual advances toward three female Fox News journalists.”

Rosen becomes the latest former Fox Newser to join Newsmax, in addition to hosts Eric Bolling, Rob Schmitt, and Greg Kelly.

Newsmax has also brought on a number of Fox News news-side executives to oversee news and talent, respectively. Christopher Wallace, who was at Fox News for nearly 15 years until May, was hired in October to be Newsmax’s news director. Wallace (no relation to the Fox News Sunday moderator) spent nearly four years as the ep of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, before the news show was pushed to from 11 p.m. to midnight ET. Before that, Wallace was a senior producer for various FBN and Fox News programs. Additionally, Fox News producer Valeria Riccioli was named Newsmax’s vp of talent in October. She left Fox News back in February after 14 years at the network. In her final two years at Fox, Riccioli was ep of America’s Newsroom.