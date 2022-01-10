Former CNN Producer Chandra Zeikel Joins ABC as EP for ABC News Live

ABC News, similar to its competition, is in the process of strengthening its streaming service in 2022.

One person who will be involved in that process is Chandra Zeikel, a longtime producer at CNN who is joining ABC as an executive producer for ABC News Live.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced on Monday that Zeikel “will play a leading role in producing the streaming news channel’s breaking news, live event coverage and special projects.”

She will partner with ABC News Live ep’s David Hatcher and Seni Tienabeso as ABC News Live continues to expand its live, original programming this year. Zeikel will also work closely with ABC News special events chief Marc Burstein to continue growing the collaboration and coordination between ABC News Live and the special events group.

Zeikel joins ABC News from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where she worked with the CDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force as a health communications specialist.

Prior to her stint at the CDC, Zeikel spent 32 years at CNN, rising from intern to executive producer. A Murrow award-winning producer, she helped launch CNN New Day, its predecessor American Morning, as well as Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien.