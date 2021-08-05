Former CNN International VP Eric Ludgood Named Head of Newsy

The E.W. Scripps Company has named former CNN International executive Eric Ludgood head of Newsy.

In this newly-created role, Ludgood will be responsible for the overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for the E.W. Scripps-owned national cable news operation.

He will report to Kate O’Brian, head of Scripps Networks’ news group, and will be based in Atlanta.

“As we build toward the launch of Newsy as a truly national network news organization, I am thrilled to be bringing in someone of Eric’s caliber and character to lead our talented team,” O’Brian said in a statement. “His experience directing coverage for a multitude of big global events combined with his award-winning investigative journalism makes him a great fit for Newsy and for the mission-based Scripps culture.”

Ludgood added: “I feel very fortunate to be joining Newsy at this important moment in its impressive evolution. The vision for Newsy is ambitious, and I am eager to play a role in realizing that vision.”

Ludgood spent 13 years at CNNI in various leadership roles, including vp for editorial. He played a pivotal role in several major stories during his time there, including the election of Nelson Mandela, the events of Sept. 11, the war in Afghanistan and the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. Ludgood also led the CNN World Report unit.

Ludgood has directed content development and production for more than 60 hours of news programming each week at WAGA-TV, the Fox O&O in Atlanta. He was ep of the investigative team whose reporting garnered a Peabody, for its examination of law enforcement use of field drug tests.

Newsy is currently available on nearly every major over-the-top and connected TV platform, and will launch over the air in more than 90% of U.S. TV homes – and in all major markets – on Oct. 1, carried primarily over Scripps-owned broadcast stations’ spectrum.