For Second Consecutive Night, ABC, NBC, CBS Preempt Prime Time Lineup For Election Coverage

The major broadcast networks have decided to preempt regularly scheduled prime time programming for a third straight night of election coverage.

Lester Holt anchored continued election prime time programming for 4 hours yesterday evening (7-11 p.m. ET). Tonight, he’ll be joined at the anchor desk by Savannah Guthrie for a two-hour special, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, and Kasie Hunt will also join the live NBC News prime time special.

For a second straight night, ABC will preempt its 10 p.m. programming with another ABC News special, although this one will fall under the 20/20 banner, and is titled Election 2020 – A Special Edition of ‘20/20.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York joined by World News Tonight David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News political team reporting the newest developments on the race to the White House.

ABC News correspondents will report from battleground states.

ABC News Live, ABC’s streaming news platform, will air a special edition of ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis from 7-9:30 p.m. ET.

CBS News will also preempt regularly scheduled 10 p.m. programming with 2020 America Decides, a one-hour election special “featuring the latest news on the race for the White House.”

Norah O’Donnell will anchor.

