Chris Hayes Receives Support From Fellow Journalists After Some Twitter Users Call for His Firing

A.J. Katz

#FireChrisHayes is trending on Twitter right now. On his program last night, the MSNBC prime-time host covered a story outlining allegations of sexual harassment against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by former Senate staff assistant Tara Reade, much to the chagrin of many of his loyal viewers.

“Throughout the entire ‘Me Too’ era there have been movements … when we have heard about accusations against someone that we find ourselves desperately wanting not to believe,” Hayes said during the broadcast. “But part of the difficult lesson of the ‘Me Too’ era is not that every accusation is true and everything should be believed on its face, but that you do have to fight, yourself, when you feel that impulse.”

The host pointed out that this phenomenon applied with respect to Reade and Biden, before laying out the details of Reade’s accusation.

Hayes invited New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister to speak on the issue. Some viewers criticized that decision as well because of an April 27 article she wrote, titled “The Biden Trap.”

Again, this didn’t go over well with a good chunk of Hayes’ audience, most of whom are Democrats and supporters of Biden. In addition to feeling the coverage was one-sided, some said they feel the allegations are not only bogus, but that even giving attention to them would hurt Biden’s chance of beating Trump in the general election. Twitter armies then got the hashtag #FireChrisHayes to trend.

However, journalists from both sides of the political spectrum have vouched for Hayes, and they are defending him and his decision to cover the story:

