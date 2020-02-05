Feb. 2 Sunday Show Ratings: Sunday’s Edition of Meet the Press from Iowa Averaged More Than 3 Million Viewers, No. 1 Overall

NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd continues to win the Sunday show ratings race. NBC’s Sunday show was the No. 1 Sunday show across the board for the month of January 2020, and kept that momentum on Feb. 2, according to Nielsen data.

Sunday’s special edition of Meet the Press from Iowa featured interviews with Sen. Lamar Alexander and Pete Buttigieg, and averaged 3.1 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC by +14% (+381,000) but eked past CBS by +3%.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by advertisers, Adults 25-54. 673,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program, which was +4% more than ABC and +5% more than CBS.

An additional 594,000 total viewers and 145,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan took 2nd place this past Sunday in Total Viewers, but finished No. 3 behind NBC and ABC in Adults 25-54.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos ranked 2nd in A25-54 this past Sunday, and hit a 4-week high in the key A25-54 demo (645,000) – its best performance since the Jan. 5, 2020 broadcast. However, the ABC Sunday show once again finished behind NBC and CBS in Total Viewers.

Originating from Hard Rock Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 314,000 A25-54 viewers on the Fox network. The trio of cable replays delivered 2.5 million total viewers and 327,000 A25-54 viewers. Altogether, that’s 3.75 million total viewers and 641,000 demo viewers.

Due to the Super Bowl, Fox News Sunday was pre-empted in 25 markets including Kansas City, San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Seattle, Salt Lake City and San Diego.

The numbers for Feb. 2, 2020:

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 NBC Meet the Press 3,080,000 673,000 CBS Face the Nation 3,001,000 639,000 ABC This Week 2,700,000 645,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,218,000 314,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 2/2/20, and 2/3/19 or as dated. Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 2/2/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/19 – 2/3/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments