Feb. 16 Sunday Show Ratings: Meet the Press with Chuck Todd Remains at Top of Sunday Show Heap

NBC’s Meet the Press continued its winning streak this past week, averaging roughly 3.1 million total viewers and 747,000 A25-54 demo viewers.

Hosted by Chuck Todd, the No. 1 Sunday of the broadcast season to-date topped main rivals CBS’ Face the Nation by +6% in Total Viewers (+174,000) and ABC’s This Week by +18% (+482,000). When it came to the Adults 25-54 set, MTP beat Face the Nation by +24% (+145,000), and earned a win over This Week (+29% – +167,000).

An additional 883,000 total viewers and 174,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Face the Nation bounced back this past Sunday after a significant loss to its ABC counterpart the prior Sunday. The Margaret Brennan-led program took second place, both in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 after finishing in 3rd across the board on Feb. 9. Face the Nation is the second-most-watched Sunday public affairs show, season to-date.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos took 3rd place across the board, but is No. 2 in the A25-54 demo season to-date. In fact, it’s leading FTN in the demo at this point of the broadcast season for the 4th time in the last 5 seasons.

The Fox broadcast version of News Sunday with Chris Wallace delivered 1.26 million total viewers and 356,000 A25-54 viewers. The cable replays delivered 3 million viewers and 443,000 demo viewers. Althoer, that’s roughly 4.3 million viewers and 799,000 demo viewers on Feb. 9.

FNS pre-empted in Birmingham, Ala., and San Francisco markets.

All in all, numbers were poor compared to the same Sunday 1 year ago. Fox News Sunday was -25% in Total Viewers, and -19% in Adults 25-54. Wallace had Rush Limbaugh as a guest that week, a booking which undoubtedly boosted the show’s numbers.

ABC’s This Week was -15% in Total Viewers and -22% in Adults 25-54. CBS’ Face the Nation was -12% in Total Viewers and -21% in Adults 25-54, while top-ranked NBC’s Meet the Press was still -18% in Total Viewers and -24% in Adults 25-54 from last year.

Yikes.

The Nielsen numbers for Feb. 16 2020:

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 NBC Meet the Press 3,142,000 747,000 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 2,968,000 602,000 ABC This Week 2,660,000 580,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,260,000 356,000



Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 2/16/20, and 2/17/19 or as dated. Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 2/16/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/19 – 2/17/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

