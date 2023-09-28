Erika Josephson Named EP of NBC News Daily With Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah

Erika Josephson has been named the executive producer of NBC News’ daytime newscast, NBC News Daily with Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah. Josephson joins the program from MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, where she spent the past six years as a senior producer.

Before AMR, Josephson served as a line and segment producer at MSNBC and previously spent seven years at CBS News, producing news and feature pieces.

Josephson began her career at NBC News on the assignment desk, leading to roles as a producer at Weekend Today and Today.

NBC News evp and executive in charge of NBC News Now Janelle Rodriguez announced behind-the-scenes change Thursday afternoon.

NBC News Daily With Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah airs weekdays from 2-4 p.m. ET across all NBC News streaming platforms and NBC broadcast affiliates.