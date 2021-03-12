Eamon Javers, Kayla Tausche and Ylan Mui Receive New Political Reporting Roles at CNBC

On Friday, CNBC announced new roles for three of its key Washington D.C.-based political reporters.
Eamon Javers, who spent four years covering the Trump White House, will become CNBC’s senior Washington correspondent. Javers joined CNBC in June 2010 as a Washington D.C. correspondent. He arrived at the network after having been a White House reporter for Politico where he covered the intersection of Wall Street and Washington.
CNBC Washington D.C. correspondent Kayla Tausche is being promoted to CNBC senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. Tausche transitioned from her role as co-anchor of Squawk Alley to CNBC’s Washington bureau at the start of the Trump administration in 2017. She joined the network in 2011 as a general assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals for CNBC’s Business Day programming.
A third CNBC Washington D.C. correspondent, Ylan Mui will continue her work reporting on Capitol Hill and economic policy as CNBC senior Congressional correspondent. Mui joined CNBC in 2017 after a decade-long run writing for The Washington Post.
Interestingly, Mui began her career as an obituary writer at the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
“For more than three decades, CNBC has had a unique place in covering the nation’s political landscape – our audience demands we expose and explain connections between policy, the markets and business,” CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso said in a statement. “Now we have a dual mandate to drive deep, original reporting on economic issues for Business Day and attack sharp, new angles on the day’s critical politics stories for The News with Shepard Smith.”
Here’s a note from Colarusso to staff, obtained by TVNewser:
With that in mind, I would like to announce some changes to reporter roles in our Washington, D.C. bureau.
Eamon Javers, who had a prolific four-year run covering the Trump White House, will move into a critical role as CNBC’s Senior Washington Correspondent. Eamon will bring his brand of reporting, balance and insight to focus on the role of money and influence in Washington. He’ll also be our lead in tracking what he calls “bad guys, crooks and spies” around the Justice Department and dark corners of cybercrime, where he has already begun diving into the recent wave of big hacks. Another important part of his DoJ coverage will be reporting on its Antitrust division’s expected battle with Big Tech.
Kayla Tausche will serve as the network’s Senior White House Correspondent covering the new administration. She spent more than a year on the actual – and then virtual – campaign trail, in addition to consistently breaking stories on the Trump administration since moving to DC in 2017. Kayla is currently focused on the first 100 days of the Biden administration and how it implements its policy agenda across the Cabinet agencies, from Treasury to trade and beyond. There is no one more dogged in sourcing, so you can all expect to see lots of breaking news and exclusive interviews from Kayla at the White House.
After doing stellar work on Washington’s COVID relief plan battles, Ylan Mui will continue her work reporting on Capitol Hill and economic policy as Senior Congressional Correspondent. She’ll remain a constant on all budgetary stories, the infrastructure wrangling to come and any legislative moves that hit business or the economy. She’ll also have a key role covering the power struggle between Big Tech and Washington as they continue to debate on Capitol Hill.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t also acknowledge the incredible work being done by all of CNBC’s Washington bureau producers, editors and photographers who have spent much of the past two years delivering breaking news and unparalleled analysis while working either from our temporary space or their homes. The entire organization is grateful for the bureau’s commitment and skill. We’re looking forward to even more of that during the Biden administration with a keen eye on business interests, lobbying efforts and new regulations that will continue to redefine the way Washington and American business coexist.
Dan Colarusso