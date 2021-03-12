Eamon Javers, Kayla Tausche and Ylan Mui Receive New Political Reporting Roles at CNBC

On Friday, CNBC announced new roles for three of its key Washington D.C.-based political reporters.

Eamon Javers, who spent four years covering the Trump White House, will become CNBC’s senior Washington correspondent. Javers joined CNBC in June 2010 as a Washington D.C. correspondent. He arrived at the network after having been a White House reporter for Politico where he covered the intersection of Wall Street and Washington.

CNBC Washington D.C. correspondent Kayla Tausche is being promoted to CNBC senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. Tausche transitioned from her role as co-anchor of Squawk Alley to CNBC’s Washington bureau at the start of the Trump administration in 2017. She joined the network in 2011 as a general assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals for CNBC’s Business Day programming.

A third CNBC Washington D.C. correspondent, Ylan Mui will continue her work reporting on Capitol Hill and economic policy as CNBC senior Congressional correspondent. Mui joined CNBC in 2017 after a decade-long run writing for The Washington Post.

Interestingly, Mui began her career as an obituary writer at the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“For more than three decades, CNBC has had a unique place in covering the nation’s political landscape – our audience demands we expose and explain connections between policy, the markets and business,” CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso said in a statement. “Now we have a dual mandate to drive deep, original reporting on economic issues for Business Day and attack sharp, new angles on the day’s critical politics stories for The News with Shepard Smith.”

Here’s a note from Colarusso to staff, obtained by TVNewser: