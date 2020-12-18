Dr. Sanjay Gupta Gets the Coronavirus Vaccine Live on CNN

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta received the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine this morning, and CNN New Day aired the procedure live from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Dr. Gupta got the shot in his non-dominant arm, which in his case is his left arm. He also admitted that even though he is a surgeon, he is also a little bit afraid of needles, something which will undoubtedly surprise and amuse his colleagues.

.@DrSanjayGupta just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine live on CNN https://t.co/W4eul9FjbO pic.twitter.com/cwiHUlBTI9 — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2020

About 45 minutes later, at 8 a.m. ET, vice president Mike Pence also received the coronavirus vaccine in televised demonstration at the White House meant to reassure skeptics. “I didn’t feel a thing,” he said after receiving the shot. “Well done.”

His wife, second lady Karen Pence, and surgeon general Jerome Adams, also received the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci; CDC director Robert Redfield; administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services Seema Verma were also present.

The event was held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where doctors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center administered the vaccine.

President-elect Biden is scheduled to receive an injection on camera next week.

President Trump was not present for the festivities.

WATCH: The moment Vice President Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams publicly receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots https://t.co/plzKpT9bWq pic.twitter.com/Mlo1dDX6Vo — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2020

