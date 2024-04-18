Dr. Jennifer Ashton Departs ABC News For a New Venture

After 13 years as ABC News’ chief health and medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has decided to leave the network. She will depart in June at the end of her contract to focus on her recently-launched newsletter, Ajenda.

“It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years,” Dr. Ashton said in a statement provided to TVNewser. “My coworkers have become more than friends; they’ve become family and have seen me through the biggest professional and personal moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business.”

Dr. Ashton boarded ABC News in 2012 as senior medical contributor 2012 and was named chief medical correspondent five years later—the first woman in the division’s history to hold that title. In 2020, she joined GMA3 as a cohost amidst the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As one of the preeminent medical journalists of our time—or as we call her here at ABC— ‘America’s favorite doctor,’ Dr. Ashton has immeasurably contributed to ABC News as America’s #1 news network,” Debra O’Connell, president of news group and networks for Disney Entertainment, remarked in a statement.

Dr. Ashton launched Ajenda in March as a free weekly newsletter focusing on women’s health, obesity, medicine and nutrition. In addition to the newsletter, she has plans to expand the company into television production, as well as live virtual clinics covering subjects like symptom relief and weight management.

“Sometimes an important message needs the right messenger, and I feel like there is no more critical time in this country for women’s health, and for weight management,” Dr. Ashton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m excited about finally having the opportunity to just devote 100 percent of my time and effort into that, and using the skills that I’ve learned from being at the number one network for 13 years, I think are going to be really vital in that.”