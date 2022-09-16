Don Lemon Addresses His Imminent Move to CNN Mornings

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

It’s been a whirlwind 24-36 hours for Don Lemon. He was in the U.K. covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and—while flying back to New York to do his long-running primetime show Don Lemon Tonight—it was announced that he would be moving from primetime to the morning later this year, after eight and a half years in the daypart, joining colleagues Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new 6-9 a.m. ET CNN offering.

Laura Coates, guest-hosting the 9 p.m. CNN Tonight on Thursday, greeted Lemon during the toss with a “good morning.” Lemon, amused by the comment, proceeded to the imminent move—first thanking his producers, including his longtime ep Maria Spinella. All of the Don Lemon Tonight producers will remain in the daypart and not join Lemon on the morning program.

Lemon then mentioned discussions he had with Chris Licht about the switch—and cleared up any confusion about the move on Thursday night: