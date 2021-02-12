Day 3 Senate Impeachment Trial Ratings: All Networks Broadcasting the Trial Lost Total Viewers From Day 2

For the third consecutive day, CNN and MSNBC were the top-rated news networks across broadcast and cable when it came to live coverage of the 2021 Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump.

According to fast national data from Nielsen, CNN averaged the most adults 25-54, while MSNBC averaged the largest total audience.

From 12-4:30 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 639,000 adults 25-54, more than MSNBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News. MSNBC averaged more than 3 million total viewers in that same time period (ABC and CBS went on slightly earlier), more than CNN, CBS, ABC and Fox News in that order. NBC also aired impeachment coverage Thursday afternoon, but its Nielsen ratings have not been made available as of now.

Thursday, Feb.11, 2021

Senate Impeachment Trial Day 3 Common Coverage Network Total Viewers (000) A25-54 Viewers (000) Time Period (ET) MSNBC 3,023,000 488,000 12-4:30 p.m. CNN 2,869,000 639,000 12-4:30 p.m. CBS 1,987,000 372,000 11:57 a.m.-4:36 p.m. ABC 1,816,000 400,000 12-4:43 p.m. Fox News 815,000 144,000 12-4:30 p.m. NBC n/a n/a n/a

*Preliminary Nielsen live-plus-same-day data

Total viewership was down on day three from previous days. According to early data from Nielsen, an average of 10.5 million viewers watched the trial on TV across 5 Nielsen-measured networks. That’s down -15% from day two and -5% from day one.

Each network posted its smallest total audience of the week to-date. Fox News even failed to average 1 million viewers across the 12-4:30 p.m. time period.

On the broadcast side, CBS beat ABC in total viewers for the second consecutive day. However, ABC beat CBS in the key A25-54 demo. ABC was the only network to post day-to-day growth in any category, averaging 400,000 A25-54 viewers on day 3 (+4% from day 2 and +5% from day one).

Elsewhere — Compared to day two, MSNBC was -14% in total viewers and -4% among adults 25-54. CNN was -10% in total viewers and -11% among adults 25-54. After a good second day, CBS was -10% in total viewers and -12% among adults 25-54.

While ABC was +4% among adults 25-54 vs. day two, the network was actually -10% in total viewers. The network was up from day one in both measurements.

Fox News down -34% in total viewers and -11% among adults 25-54 on Thursday vs. day two, as its audience continues to lose interest in the impeachment trial.

