David P. Gelles Joins NBC News as Executive Producer of Meet the Press

NBC News has named David P. Gelles the new executive producer of Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. Gelles joins the legendary Sunday show after nine years at CNN, including a stint as senior broadcast producer of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. Gelles also led the creation and development of four DC-based CNN+ shows: Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer, The Source with Kasie Hunt and Jake Tapper’s Book Club.

The move represents a homecoming for Gelles, who served as a producer for NBC’s Today from 2006 to 2011—and was subsequently a producer on Brian Williams’ Rock Center from 2011 to 2013 before joining CNN. He also began his career as an NBC Page.

Gelles and Todd also go way back: as a producer for Today, Gelles would frequently book Todd for his stories before Todd joined NBC News. Gelles also put together Todd’s first story as Chief White House Correspondent.

After eight years on the job, Meet the Press executive producer John Reiss is leaving the Sunday show and will exclusively focus his efforts on Meet the Press Reports—the single-topic, deep-dive politics program, which streams seasonally on NBC News Now.

Melissa Frankel will remain the executive producer of Meet the Press Now, which is the daily show on NBC News Now that used to air on MSNBC.

Reiss and Todd launched the show together in 2020 and—this fall—Meet the Press Reports will launch its fifth season on NBC News’ ad-supported streaming platform.

During his tenure as Meet the Press EP, Reiss led an overhaul of the MTP brand, working with Todd to move Meet the Press from a Sunday-only program to a seven-day-a week, multi-platform franchise. That expansion included the launch of Meet the Press Daily on MSNBC (and, this year, Meet the Press Now on NBC News Now); a weekly podcast; a yearly film festival and Meet the Press Reports, one of the first shows to bring a major broadcast anchor to a streaming audience.

TVNewser obtained Reiss’ note to staff announcing his departure from Sundays and next steps: