David Muir, Linsey Davis to Co-Moderate ABC News Republican Primary Debate From New Hampshire

ABC News and ABC’s New Hampshire affiliate WMUR-TV announced on Thursday that the moderators for their upcoming GOP primary debate at Saint Anselm College will be World News Tonight anchor David Muir, and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

Muir and Davis will also be joined on the broadcast by ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton.

The debate is being held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. That’s five days before the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, and three days after the Iowa Caucuses.

Candidates who finish in the top three in the Iowa caucuses will receive invitations to participate in the ABC Republican presidential primary debate. Additionally, candidates will also be invited to participate if they receive at least 10% in two separate national polls of Republican primary voters — or — at least 10% in two separate New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters. The same pollster can count more than once only if the polls are conducted in wholly separate field periods.

CNN has the next GOP primary debate, taking place next Wednesday in Iowa, and featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.