David Gura Returns to Bloomberg to Host Big Take Podcast

David Gura is returning to Bloomberg, where he will host the business network’s flagship podcast, the Big Take.

He will be based in New York and start on Monday, March 18.

David Merritt, the head of Bloomberg Media Editorial; Anthony Mancini, the head of Bloomberg Audio; and Sage Bauman, Bloomberg’s head of podcasts, announced the news on Thursday in a note to staff, saying Gura “will take listeners through the best business, finance and economic stories from across our newsroom. He will draw on the in-depth reporting Bloomberg is known for and present our unique take on the day’s news from around the world.”

Advertisement

In addition to his podcasting duties, Gura will regularly appear on Bloomberg TV and Radio as a reporter and host.

Gura had been with Bloomberg until 2017, where he served as an anchor of Bloomberg Markets: The Trump Economy on Bloomberg TV and co-anchored Bloomberg Surveillance on Bloomberg Radio.

Most recently, Gura was with NPR as a correspondent on NPR’s business desk. Before that, he spent three years at NBC News and MSNBC (2017-2020), where he reported on business and the economy and anchored on MSNBC during the weekends.

Read the memo Merrit, Mancini and Bauman sent to staff below:

All,

Over the past four months we have done great work building our flagship Big Take podcast. Since January you’ve seen the launch of Big Take DC with Saleha Mohsin, Nicole Beemsterboer join us as Executive producer and you’ve heard Sarah Holder join our host roster in NY. We’ve expanded the team with award-winning producers and editors, worked more closely with newsroom reporters, and started planning our next expansion with Big Take Asia. These changes alongside a shorter more focused presentation with greater production value have helped drive double digit growth in Big Take’s audience.

We want to continue to build on that momentum. Today we’re pleased to announce David Gura will be returning to Bloomberg as host of the flagship Big Take Podcast, joining Saleha and Sarah. Many of you remember David previously as a correspondent for Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio. He co-anchored Bloomberg Surveillance, Balance of Power and Bloomberg Markets. In his new role David will take listeners through the best business, finance, and economic stories from across our newsroom. He will draw on the in depth reporting Bloomberg is known for and present our unique take on the day’s news from around the world. He will also make regular appearances on Bloomberg TV and Radio as a reporter and host.

David makes a return to Bloomberg from NPR, where he served as correspondent on NPR’s business desk. Prior to NPR, David was a correspondent for NBC News and hosted the weekend morning program “Up” with David Gura on MSNBC.

David will be based in NY and starts March 18th. Please join us in welcoming David back to the team.

Dave, Anthony, and Sage