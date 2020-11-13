David Gura Departing MSNBC

David Gura is leaving MSNBC and NBC News after three years, he said this afternoon. Today is his last day.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside, and to learn from, so many incredible colleagues. Especially everyone who works so tirelessly off camera,” the MSNBC anchor and correspondent tweeted.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Gura’s exit.

Gura arrived at MSNBC and NBC News almost exactly three years ago. The former Bloomberg anchor reported on business and the economy, and anchored MSNBC Live on weekends.

In October 2018, he began anchoring Up With David Gura weekend mornings, from 8-10 a.m. But MSNBC shook up the weekend lineup in January, replacing Up with a new show, Velshi, anchored by Ali Velshi, and shifting Gura at the time to anchor MSNBC Live on Saturday afternoons.

