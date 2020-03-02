Dateline Wins February 2020 Sweeps

Final live-plus-seven Nielsen data has arrived, and Dateline NBC is the top-rated Friday night newsmagazine during the February 2020 sweep period, beating ABC’s 20/20 across the board in all key measurements, including total viewers, Adults 25-54 news demo and the key prime time entertainment demo of adults 18-49.

This result provided very different from the most recent sweeps period. 20/20 won the Nov. 2019 in A25-54 and A18-49, but not in Total Viewers.

The NBC Friday newsmagazine posted its biggest February Sweep wins over 20/20 in 14 years, +36% (1.4 million) in Total Viewers, +37% (+420,000) in Adults 25-54 and +42% (+342,000) in Adults 25-54.

February 2020 sweep:

Network Total Viewers P25-54 P18-49 NBC 5,032,000 1,569,000 1,158,000 ABC 3,620,000 1,149,000 816,000

Despite losing February sweeps, 20/20 did manage to earn a win over Dateline this past Friday, Feb. 28 in Adults 25-54 and 18-49, while earning a draw in Total Viewers.

If one looks at the broadcast time crime programming as a genre, CBS’ 48 Hours continues to average more total viewers than Dateline and 20/20, and is traditionally the most-watched non-sports show in Saturday prime time.

Source: Nielsen, Most Current, February 2020 Sweep (1/30/2020-2/26/2020). Average impressions. Based on regularly-titled telecasts only.

Comments