Dasha Burns Named NBC News Correspondent

NBC News has promoted Dasha Burns to the role of correspondent. She will now be reporting across all NBC News platforms – NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Now, with an emphasis on covering the upcoming Pennsylvania and Ohio 2022 midterm races.

Burns served has been serving as an NBC News reporter since March 2019. Prior to reporter, she spent 3 1/2 years as an associate producer and then producer on Weekend Today.

She joined NBC News in May 2016.