Cuomo Primetime Is the No. 1 Cable News Show in Q1 Among Adults 25-54

Cuomo Primetime pulled off a big achievement in Q1: it was the quarter’s No. 1 cable news show in the advertiser-preferred adults 25-54 demographic.

We reported Wednesday that MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show was the No. 1 cable news program for the opening quarter of 2021, in both average total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Well, apparently there was an error in how the Nielsen data was tabulated by clients, because we found out Thursday that CNN’s Cuomo Primetime was actually the highest-rated cable news show among adults 25-54 for the quarter, averaging 645,000 viewers from the measurement. This, according to the most-current live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen Media Research.

We originally reported that CNN’s 9 p.m. show had averaged 572,000 adults 25-54, while MSNBC’s powerhouse program averaged 595,000 demo viewers. The MSNBC number is correct, but the CNN number was not.

This is the first time that Cuomo Primetime has finished a quarter as the No. 1 cable news show in the key 9 p.m. hour in any relevant measurement.

However, the Rachel Maddow Show averaged the largest total audience of any cable news show in Q1 2021. We reported that Wednesday, and it remains the case today.