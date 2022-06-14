Court TV Renews Tamron Hall’s True-Crime Series, Moves It to 7 PM

The original true-crime series Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall has been renewed for a second season by Court TV.

In addition to being renewed, the Tamron Hall-hosted series moves to 7 p.m. ET where it will serve as the lead-in for the network’s flagship program, Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Court TV, a former cable channel now available as a digital broadcast TV network and via streaming, saw ratings success with the recently concluded Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial.

The network’s coverage of the Depp vs. Heard trial nearly quadrupled the audience for its live trial coverage compared to the pre-trial period. It saw a record viewership of more than 500,000 viewers who tuned in to watch the verdict on June 1.

According to Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV, “Court TV is on pace for its most-watched year yet. Viewers tuned in for every second of our insightful coverage and expert analysis of the Depp-Heard trial—and they have also embraced ‘Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall.'”

He added, “We are looking forward to having Tamron in primetime, as well as the compelling cases we’re planning to air in the months ahead.”

Hall, a seasoned crime reporter, true crime author and former MSNBC and NBC News anchor, also hosts the daytime syndicated talk show, the Tamron Hall Show, produced by ABC News.