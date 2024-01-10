Comedian Dennis Miller to Host Fox Nation Docuseries

Dennis Miller is joining the Fox Nation streaming platform as host of a new docuseries, The Informercials That Sold Us.

Streaming as of today, Jan. 10, The Informercials That Sold Us sees Miller provide a nostalgic and poignant look back at the years when infomercials ruled late-night TV, featuring interviews with the colorful personalities who help make these ads entertaining.

Through the three episodes, Miller will walk viewers through the days when infomercials were lucrative and celebrities wanted to participate them. The docuseries will feature pitch people including Suzanne Somers, who was interviewed not long before her death in October 2023, as well as Tony Robbins, Brooke Burke, Melissa Rivers, Leeza Gibbons, and others.

“We’re excited to kick off 2024 with legendary comedian Dennis Miller guiding viewers through the early days of the infomercial phenomenon, which played a pivotal role in the cultural zeitgeist of that era,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement.

Miller added, “I am very proud to be a part of this project. It’s easy to dismiss the Willy Loman’s who hawked products on late night TV as nothing more than easy punchlines. But The Infomercials That Sold Us shows us the humanity of these pitch people, who came from nothing and, armed with self-belief and perhaps a fine mop, made themselves wealthy and famous. It’s the ultimate American success story.”

Miller has been on TV for decades. He rose to fame in the 1980’s as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, including a stint as the host of Weekend Update. He hosted the HBO talk show Dennis Miller Live from 1994-2002, and held court on CNBC for a brief time as host and ep of the interview talk show, Dennis Miller (2004-2005).

He’s also no stranger to Fox News. Miller, a conservative comedian, was a recurring guest on The O’Reilly Factor for several years during that program’s lengthy run.

Below are the episodic descriptions for The Infomercials That Sold Us: