CNN’s Phil Mattingly Honored by WHCA for Excellence in Presidential Coverage

CNN chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly is receiving accolades for his work in 2022.

The White House Correspondents Association is honoring Mattingly with the Award for Excellence in Presidential Coverage Under Deadline Pressure – Broadcast.

The judges write:

Phil Mattingly of CNN was ahead of the competition and the official White House announcement in breaking news of the details of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned trip to the White House in December 2022. He then led CNN’s coverage of every moment of Zelensky’s visit, from his South Lawn arrival to his Oval Office sit down with Biden, to their joint East Room press conference, where Mattingly asked both leaders questions that elicited deeply personal and newsworthy responses at a critical inflection point for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. His 16 live shots in a 24-hour period combined scoops, context and depth.

Mattingly was promoted to the chief White House correspondent role this past November after Kaitlan Collins moved over to CNN This Morning. He joined the CNN White House beat in January 2021 after several years as a congressional correspondent for the network.

This year’s winners for presidential news coverage also include journalists from the New York Times, Politico, Reuters, and the Washington Post, and all of the awards will be presented at the WHCA Dinner on Saturday, April 29.

“We can all take inspiration from this year’s award winners,” WHCA president Tamara Keith said in a statement. “Their work rightfully moved the judges and represents the best of the best.”