CNN’s Nima Elbagir Is Named Television Journalist of the Year by the Royal Television Society

CNN International had a big night at the 2020 Royal Television Society (RTS) Television Journalism Awards, earning 3 awards last night at a ceremony in London.

Two of the top honors went to CNN Senior international correspondent Nima Elbagir and chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour.

Elbagir won the RTS’ Television Journalist of the Year Award. The judges recognized Elbagir for her “unmatched range of investigation, eye-witness reporting and courage.”

On her win: “In a year where you have so many extraordinary female journalists climbing up onto that stage, it was just amazing to be one of them.”

Nima Elbagir (@NimaCNN) wins Television Journalist of the Year and discusses being amongst so many other amazing female journalists #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/KApfgsK14T — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) February 26, 2020

Amanpour won the Outstanding Contribution Award for her contribution to broadcast journalism and, according to the judges, for being “a committed campaigner for media freedom and the safety of journalists.”

Here’s the TV news legend talking about her win:

CNN International’s breaking news coverage of the storming of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council won the Breaking News Award. The judges praised the CNNI breaking news team for its “brilliant live reporting combined with exemplary use of technology.” The award was accepted by CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson.

.@cnni on winning the Breaking News award for their coverage of the historic storming of the Legislative Council by Hong Kong Protesters #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/xfN2XDxrB8 — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) February 26, 2020

