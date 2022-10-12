CNN’s New Morning Show Will Launch Nov. 1 as CNN This Morning

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are poised to become the first-ever co-hosts of CNN This Morning when it debuts Nov. 1.

Like the network’s existing morning offering New Day, CNN This Morning will air weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET.

CNN This Morning represents the first significant programming launch by CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took on leadership of the network this past spring, and the show’s title certainly echoes that of the one Licht and new CNN svp of content strategy Ryan Kadro produced when they were at CBS News, CBS This Morning (since renamed CBS Mornings).

“We’re going to put the full power of CNN’s newsgathering on display because we can do that better than anybody,” Kadro recently told the AP.

CNN This Morning will launch from a temporary studio in New York while its new set is under construction so as to take advantage of the 2022 midterm elections, which take place one week after launch.

Kadro also told the AP that CNN This Morning will showcase the network’s reporters around the world on big stories of the day. The network’s higher-rated cable competitors, Fox & Friends and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, are both heavy on opinion and analysis of the news.

The show’s new theme will be “bringing the world home” to the audience, he added, and the network will be trying some new technical tricks, and will keep viewers up-to-date with on-screen reminders of segments on the show that are still to come, Kadro said.