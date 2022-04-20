CNN’s John Berman Runs The Boston Marathon and Ends Up In Hospital

Over the years, John Berman’s love for all things Boston has been well documented on TV and online. This year, the co-anchor for CNN’s New Day wanted to take his passion for his hometown city to another level by participating in the world-famous Boston Marathon, which took place on Monday, April 18.

Berman was running as part of the Team Beans Fund, an organization that, according to its Twitter bio, funds research and raises awareness of childhood cancer to create a legacy for Francesca “Beans” Kaczynski, the daughter of CNN’s investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski, who died at nine months old.

Kaczynski was also running the marathon in honor of his daughter.

All was going well for Berman up until mile 25 when according to him, “I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital. I don’t exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now.”

Berman posted this message on social media alongside a selfie of him sitting in a hospital bed.

Berman says he feels much better now and should be discharged from the hospital anytime soon.

The better news is that the Team Beans Funds raised $535,000 for the Infant Brain Tumor Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.