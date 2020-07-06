CNN’s Erica Hill Joins Board of Directors for Americares

CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill has joined the Board of Directors for Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization. Hill, a longtime Americares supporter, began her three-year term on the Board July 1.

“Erica is among our most dedicated supporters and cares deeply about our mission of saving lives and improving health for people affected by poverty or disaster,” Americares president and CEO Christine Squires said in a statement. “An experienced and well-respected journalist, she brings an important perspective that will help the organization continue to grow and ensure that health remains at the center of the conversation.”

Hill became involved with Americares in 2014 when she served as master of ceremonies for the organization’s annual Airlift Benefit. Impressed by the organization’s work around the world, she has been a staunch supporter ever since, volunteering at Americares Connecticut headquarters and global distribution center to assemble hygiene kits for disaster survivors, traveling with the organization on volunteer service trips and serving as emcee for events.

“Access to health is also access to opportunity; good health allows children to learn, adults to work and communities to thrive,” Hill said in a statement. “Americares works every day to increase that access, and to improve lives around the globe. I’ve been fortunate to see the organization’s impact firsthand, and am honored to help continue that work.”

Hill has served as CNN’s lead fill-in anchor and national correspondent since 2018.

Hill joined CNN/HLN in 2003. She anchored on HLN and, until 2010, also contributed to AC360. She left CNN for CBS to co-anchor the Early Show. (She had been doing double duty, on CNN evenings and CBS weekends, since 2008). Hill then departed CBS for NBC in 2012, where she co-hosted the weekend edition of NBC’s Today, served as a NBC News and MSNBC correspondent. Hill left NBC in 2016, and made the move back to HLN. She went on to anchor HLN dayside from 2016-2018 before taking on her current role at CNN.

