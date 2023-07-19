CNN’s Clarissa Ward Named Honoree for 53rd Annual Matrix Awards

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarrisa Ward will be honored alongside five other women working in the communications industry at the 2023 Matrix Awards.

The awards organized by the New York Women in Communications, NYWICI, have honored and celebrated female empowerment and achievement in the field of communications and the arts.

This is the 53rd year of the Matrix Awards, with the event being held on Wednesday, September 20, at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Manhattan.

For Ward, this recognition comes on the heels of being recognized by the National Press Club with the Fourth Estate Award this past December.

Joining Ward in being celebrated and honored as “champions of change” are

Esi Eggleston Bracey, President, Unilever USA, CEO Personal Care North America

Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President Forbes, and Publisher, ForbesWomen

Christine Elliott, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Moody’s

Maureen J. Reidy, President, and Chief Executive Officer, The Paley Center for Media

Donna Speciale, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

“NYWICI is extraordinarily fortunate to count these six leaders as allies in our mission to help empower women in communications,” said Georgia Galanoudis, President of NYWICI. “Ensuring that the communications industry is inclusive of all voices is essential—and this year, we are especially grateful to recognize each of these exceptional women, celebrate their wide-ranging achievements, and shine a spotlight on all they’ve done to pave the way forward for future leaders. Our 2023 honorees truly embody the best of communications: using their voices and platforms to open doors, advance equity, and champion the rights of women and marginalized people around the world.”

The first Matrix Award honoree was journalist Gloria Steinem, and since then, other female news professionals that have been honored include TV newsers like Judy Woodruff, Yamiche Alcindor, Susan Zirinsky, Norah O’Donnell, Mika Brzezinski, Gretchen Carlson, and Savannah Guthrie.