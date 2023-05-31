CNN’s Brooke Brower Heads to ABC News as Executive Producer of This Week With George Stephanopoulos

A key member of CNN’s politics team has jumped to ABC News. Brooke Brower, who was the managing editor of CNN Politics, has been named the new executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the news Wednesday morning in a note to staff. Brower will lead all aspects of This Week and report directly to Godwin.

He fills the hole left following the sudden passing of former executive producer Dax Tejera last December. Tejera was just a few weeks shy of his 38th birthday.

While at CNN for nearly seven years, Brower led a team of digital writers and editors as the managing editor for CNN Politics, and was a CNN senior producer before that, working hand in hand with correspondents and showrunners covering Washington, campaigns, and elections.

Prior to his stint at CNN, Brower spent 11 years at MSNBC as executive producer for Chuck Todd’s Daily Rundown and Meet the Press Daily, as well as a producer for Hardball.

In that same note, Godwin also announced that Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics for ABC News. Heath most recently was the interim executive producer of This Week. In this new role, she will work closely with the programs and platforms units on creative and compelling political storytelling and series.

She will report to ABC News svp and executive editor Stacia Deshishku, and during the election season, she will also work closely with political director Rick Klein.

Heath has nearly 20 years of experience covering breaking news and politics. She first joined ABC News as a segment producer for Good Morning America, then moved to This Week as the editorial producer booking guests for the show. She was later promoted to senior producer while contributing to network political specials and election programming, covering every election since 2004.