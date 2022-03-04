CNN Will Stop Broadcasting From Russia

CNN announced Friday that it will stop broadcasting from Russia.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a network spokesperson tells TVNewser.

The network’s decision to suspend coverage from Russia comes hours after BBC announced it would temporarily be suspending Russia-based news operations.

Like BBC, CNN will continue to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but its journalists will do so from outside Russia.

The Russian parliament voted unanimously Friday morning to pass a law which imprisons Russian journalists and individuals for up to 15 years if they report what the government deems is “fake” information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen and journalist Jill Dougherty have been reporting the latest updates on the invasion of Ukraine from Moscow. It is unclear where the correspondents and their crews will broadcast from going forward.

Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news on Twitter.