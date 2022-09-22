CNN Sets New Primetime Lineup Through Midterms, Headlined by Jake Tapper at 9 PM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CNN today announced a fall programming lineup that will last through the 2022 Midterm Elections. The new schedule will go into effect October 10 and continue through the week of the November 8 elections.

Jake Tapper will host the network’s 9 p.m. ET hour from Washington D.C. CNN Newsroom anchor Alisyn Camerota and CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates will share anchor responsibilities from 10 p.m.-12 a.m., the hours hosted by Don Lemon, who is moving to mornings with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon and Harlow will leave their respective primetime and mid-morning offerings after Oct. 7.

The 9 p.m.-12 a.m. ET hours will be referred to as CNN Tonight.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews, as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms. By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime.”

Throughout the special programming schedule, CNN New Day anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will each fill in for Tapper on 4 p.m. ET hour of The Lead. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer will pick up an hour, expanding its footprint to 5-7 p.m. ET nightly. Erin Burnett OutFront and Anderson Cooper 360 will remain in their respective timeslots of 7 and 8 p.m. ET.