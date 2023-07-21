CNN Senior Political Analyst Kirsten Powers Exits Network After 7-Year Run

CNN senior political analyst Kirsten Powers announced on her Instagram page yesterday evening that she is no longer with the network after a seven-year run.

After sharing the news of her exit, she added, “In honor of my departure I thought I’d share a round up of ‘best of’ KP faces.

I would be a terrible poker player 😂 but I brought my most authentic self to the table and did my best to serve the viewers and try and make sense of our increasingly out of control political world.”

Powers joined CNN a few months before the 2016 presidential election, and would appear across the network’s daytime and primetime programming slate over the years. She previously served as a political analyst at Fox News for more than a decade, frequently appearing on shows like Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News Sunday, The Kelly File and The O’Reilly Factor.

Powers formerly was a columnist for USA Today, The Daily Beast, American Prospect Online and the New York Post.

The Daily Beast previously pointed out her exit.